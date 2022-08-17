PREMIER LEAGUE

No Hope! Elon Musk says he's just 'catching cruise' with Man United (fans)

Izuchukwu Akawor
It seems the pain isn't going away any time soon dear Manchester United fans, the Glazers are here to stay. Elon Musk says it's just banter.

Elon Musk has turned Manchester United into a joke, too
Elon Musk has turned Manchester United into a joke, too

South African billionaire Elon Musk has put out a disclaimer to his shocking revelation earlier this morning.

Musk made a shocking revelation early Wednesday morning when he posted on his Twitter account that he was buying English club Manchester United.

Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United," the billionaire posted as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

The post went viral in minutes as football fans especially supporters of the troubled Premier League side reacted to the post.

Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media
Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media

Pulse Sports Nigeria also reported some of the reactions to Musk's tweet, with calls from fans of the Red Devils calling on the Tesla boss to 'save the club'.

Well, known for his affinity for tweeting, the billionaire has now cleared the air around his earlier post.

Reacting to a tweet that asked him if he wants to buy Manchester United, the 51-year-old richest man in the world said;

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk posted.

Elon Musk says he's joking about buying Manchester United.
Elon Musk says he's joking about buying Manchester United.

In a follow-up tweet, however, he reveals that if he's to buy a sports team it would be the Red Devils as he's been a fan from childhood.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man United. They were my favourite team as a kid," he added.

The world's richest man has built a reputation for jokes on Twitter as he regularly trolls and mocks the media via his account.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk tweeted himself into trouble four years ago when the US Securities and Exchange Commission came for him after he posted that he wanted to take Tesla private.

Only recently, he also posted he wanted to buy Coca-Cola and made a $44 billion attempt to buy the micro-blogging site, Twitter, before pulling out later which led to a lawsuit.

