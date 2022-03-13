Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

In a five-minute three-round fight Yusuff was dominant against his opponent from his American opponent in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was no knockout but Yusuff did enough to get a unanimous decision from the judges.

It was a bounce-back victory for the 28-year-old Yusuf after he lost to Arnold Allen in his previous fight.

Yusuff who is now 12-2 took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory.

Along with pictures on his official Instagram account was a message that said, "Great camp. Happy to get back on track but even more happy with the group of guys that helped prepare me for this fight.

"I really appreciate all of you guys. Every sparring partner, Every coach, every one that played a hand in getting me prepared.

"Win or lose your effort is appreciated. Much love to all of you.

"Thank you @journeywithinwellnesscenter for elevating my mental game. Thank you @neuralmovement for all the reaction drills.

"Thank you @thekingoffatloss @cheflarios and @jay_x52_ for getting my body in peak condition for 145.

"And thank you to the crew that came out and made this my most comfortable and fun fight week ever.