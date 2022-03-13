UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

28-year-old Sodiq Olamide Yusuff makes Nigeria proud at UFC FIGHT NIGHT.

Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Nigerian–American mixed martial artist Sodiq Olamide Yusuff recorded a victory against Alex Caceres at the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) FIGHT NIGHT in the early hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Recommended articles

In a five-minute three-round fight Yusuff was dominant against his opponent from his American opponent in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was no knockout but Yusuff did enough to get a unanimous decision from the judges.

It was a bounce-back victory for the 28-year-old Yusuf after he lost to Arnold Allen in his previous fight.

Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT Pulse Nigeria

Yusuff who is now 12-2 took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory.

Along with pictures on his official Instagram account was a message that said, "Great camp. Happy to get back on track but even more happy with the group of guys that helped prepare me for this fight.

"I really appreciate all of you guys. Every sparring partner, Every coach, every one that played a hand in getting me prepared.

"Win or lose your effort is appreciated. Much love to all of you.

Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT
Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT Pulse Nigeria

"Thank you @journeywithinwellnesscenter for elevating my mental game. Thank you @neuralmovement for all the reaction drills.

"Thank you @thekingoffatloss @cheflarios and @jay_x52_ for getting my body in peak condition for 145.

"And thank you to the crew that came out and made this my most comfortable and fun fight week ever.

"Thank you to the good folk @suckerpunchent @bryanhamper. I appreciate yall #represented."

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Sodiq Yusuff was victorious at UFC FIGHT NIGHT

    Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

  • Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni win league

    Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

  • Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido (Ghgossip)

    Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Recommended articles

Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff celebrates bounce-back win against Alex Caceres

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-0 to win the league.

Sundowns condemn Al Ahly to worst start in 6 years as Mosimane endures bitter homecoming

Sundowns condemn Al Ahly to worst start in 6 years as Mosimane endures bitter homecoming

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

Reactions to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's new 'bald' haircut
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win

Social media reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores glorious hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday

'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory

Adekunle Gold reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick following Man U win over Tottenham on Saturday

'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold aims subtle dig at haters ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs on Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE

Video: GOAT meets GOAT as Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham
SUPER FALCONS

'Holy spirit take control' - Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega calls on God as CSKA Moscow women start season in Russia

Francisca Ordega is now in Russia with CSKA Moscow

Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Diaz almost got injured scoring for Liverpool against Brighton