21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

Maribor confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old striker on a free transfer through a statement on its official website.

“Ishaq Kayode Rafiu arrived at the People's Garden for the first time,” the club stated on its website.

“It took longer than we'd have liked, but it worked out according to the plan. After an interim hearing and distance registration, the 21-year-old Nigerian was also given an official welcome in the People's Garden,” the statement added.

The former Rivers United star has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

Playing in Europe a dream come true for Rafiu

After helping Port-Harcourt-based United to the NPFL title, the versatile Super Eagles star is happy to finally land a dream move to Europe.

"Knowing that I will be playing in Europe for the first time is a dream come true,” Rafiu told the club media.

“I was active during the visa process and did not miss any training. I'm happy to be here and can start working straight away."

While the Nigerian international will still have to wait to join his new teammates due to visa-related issues, he is thrilled to be a Maribor player and can’t wait to start scoring goals for the club.

"I'm thrilled to be here. It took a very long time, but I'm glad I became part of NK Maribor. I promised myself I'd do everything I could to show what I could do and help my team," he said upon arriving at the Purple House,” he added.

“I like to score goals, but I also contribute to the help. When you pass, your teammate will give you back, and that's the basic rule of the game."

"I can't wait to play in front of Maribor fans for the first time. It's going to be a special moment and I know it's going to be different for me from now on.''