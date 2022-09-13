TRANSFERS

21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The striker has joined the contingent of Nigerians plying their trade in Europe after leaving the Pride of Rivers and NPFL for Slovenia.

Ishaq Kayode unveiled by his new club Maribor.
Ishaq Kayode unveiled by his new club Maribor.

NPFL winner Ishaq Kayode Rafiu has finally left NPFL champion Rivers United for Europe after he joined Slovenian club NK Maribor.

Recommended articles

Maribor confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old striker on a free transfer through a statement on its official website.

Ishaq Kayode Rafiu finished the 2021/22 season with 15 goals for Rivers United
Ishaq Kayode Rafiu finished the 2021/22 season with 15 goals for Rivers United Titan Chinakwe/Chuqudi Photografi

“Ishaq Kayode Rafiu arrived at the People's Garden for the first time,” the club stated on its website.

“It took longer than we'd have liked, but it worked out according to the plan. After an interim hearing and distance registration, the 21-year-old Nigerian was also given an official welcome in the People's Garden,” the statement added.

The former Rivers United star has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

After helping Port-Harcourt-based United to the NPFL title, the versatile Super Eagles star is happy to finally land a dream move to Europe.

Ishaq Rafiu leaves Rivers United for NK Maribor
Ishaq Rafiu leaves Rivers United for NK Maribor Twitter

"Knowing that I will be playing in Europe for the first time is a dream come true,” Rafiu told the club media.

“I was active during the visa process and did not miss any training. I'm happy to be here and can start working straight away."

While the Nigerian international will still have to wait to join his new teammates due to visa-related issues, he is thrilled to be a Maribor player and can’t wait to start scoring goals for the club.

Rivers United's star Rafiu Kayode Isaq taking instructions from his coach.
Rivers United's star Rafiu Kayode Isaq taking instructions from his coach. Pulse Nigeria

"I'm thrilled to be here. It took a very long time, but I'm glad I became part of NK Maribor. I promised myself I'd do everything I could to show what I could do and help my team," he said upon arriving at the Purple House,” he added.

“I like to score goals, but I also contribute to the help. When you pass, your teammate will give you back, and that's the basic rule of the game."

Rivers United striker Ishaq Rafiu on fire last in NPFL last season.
Rivers United striker Ishaq Rafiu on fire last in NPFL last season. twitter/@OgaNlaMedia

"I can't wait to play in front of Maribor fans for the first time. It's going to be a special moment and I know it's going to be different for me from now on.''

Rafiu scored 15 goals to inspire Rivers United to the NPFL title last season.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali names former Arsenal striker as his idol

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali names former Arsenal striker as his idol

Adam Lallana and other famous player-coaches in football history

Adam Lallana and other famous player-coaches in football history

What options are available for the Super Eagles after Sadiq and Osimhen's injuries?

What options are available for the Super Eagles after Sadiq and Osimhen's injuries?

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Trending

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Grubisic
PREMIER LEAGUE

SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Sven Simon
BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane extends goal drought to 4 matches as Bayern draw again