American artistic gymnast Simone Biles is now engaged to National Football League (NFL) star Jonathan Owens.
'The Easiest Yes' - Record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens
32 Olympic and World Championship medalist Biles is finally engaged.
The engagement between the two athletes was announced on Wednesday, February 15, 2022.
Biles is a famous Olympic medalist known for her achievements in gymnastics.
Owens an athlete also is an American football safety in the NFL for the Houston Texans.
Biles announced the engagement on her official Instagram account with pictures.
The photos came with a message that said, "THE EASIEST YES
"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."
Owens also let his fans know about his recent relationship status.
In a post on his official Instagram account, Owens said, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️
"Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special."
Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and her engagement has been greeted with a lot of praise by fans and colleagues on social media.
More from category
-
'The Easiest Yes' - Record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens
-
Rob on the run: Italian authorities issue arrest warrant for former Man City star Robinho
-
'I have a family' - Henderson hurt by assault accusations on social media