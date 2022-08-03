Shehu Abdullahi celebrates son on birthday [Photos]

Abdullahi on Wednesday, August 3 celebrated his son Haneef also known as Papa.

The 29-year-old celebrated his son on his official Instagram handle.

Abdullahi posted photos along with his son Haneef to celebrate the special occasion.

Pulse Nigeria

Abdullahi celebrates son Haneef

In the post on Instagram, Abdullahi and his son are on the football pitch.

Along with the post by Abdullahi was a message that said, "Happy Birthday Papa! May Allah grant you all that you’ve ever dreamed of and more.

Pulse Nigeria

"We are proud of you, Son. We love you!"

Several high profile personalities joined Abdullahi in celebrating his son.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrated Haneef in the comments with a message that said, "Happy birthday Son."

Kano Pillars central defender Fawaz Abubakar Abbas joined in the celebration.