Shehu Abdullahi celebrates son on birthday [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Ahmed Musa joins Abdullahi to celebrate his son Papa's birthday.

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his son.

Abdullahi on Wednesday, August 3 celebrated his son Haneef also known as Papa.

The 29-year-old celebrated his son on his official Instagram handle.

Abdullahi posted photos along with his son Haneef to celebrate the special occasion.

Shehu Abdullahi and his son are on the football pitch.
In the post on Instagram, Abdullahi and his son are on the football pitch.

Along with the post by Abdullahi was a message that said, "Happy Birthday Papa! May Allah grant you all that you’ve ever dreamed of and more.

Abdullahi won the Cypriot Cup with Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia last season
"We are proud of you, Son. We love you!"

Several high profile personalities joined Abdullahi in celebrating his son.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrated Haneef
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrated Haneef in the comments with a message that said, "Happy birthday Son."

Kano Pillars central defender Fawaz Abubakar Abbas joined in the celebration.

Abdullahi won the Cypriot Cup with Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia last season and is still a free agent.

