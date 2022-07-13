Shehu Abdullahi and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal unveil Sports Center [Photos/Videos]

Abdullahi took the Sokoto State governor his Excellency Aminu Tambuwal to his newly launched Sports Center.

The 29-year-old welcomed the governor to the Sports Center after the Eid Mubarak holidays.

Abdullahi, who won the Cypriot Cup with Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia explained the reason for the Sports Center.

ALSO READ - Moses Simon shines as Nantes beat Nice to claim Coupe de France

Pulse Nigeria

Abdullahi on Sports Center

The Super Eagles defender took to his official social media accounts to reveal the plan for the Sports Center.

The message by Abdullahi said, "We are honored to welcome His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal to the Shehu Abdullahi Sports Center in Sokoto State.

Pulse Nigeria

"The sports complex project will enhance sports development in the state.

"I'm excited about this project and the opportunity to give back to the Sokoto Community.

"Talented footballers and athletes in the State will benefit from using the facilities, which will also create opportunities for people in the community.

"We appreciate His Excellency for coming around to look at the project, we are just a few touches from completing the project.

Pulse Nigeria

"This project excites me and I am looking forward to the positive impact.