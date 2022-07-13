SUPER EAGLES

Shehu Abdullahi and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal unveil Sports Center [Photos/Videos]

Tosin Abayomi
"Looking forward to the positive impact' - Abdullahi copies Ahmed Musa by giving back to the poor in Sokoto.

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi has unveiled his Sports Center in Sokoto State.

Abdullahi took the Sokoto State governor his Excellency Aminu Tambuwal to his newly launched Sports Center.

The 29-year-old welcomed the governor to the Sports Center after the Eid Mubarak holidays.

Abdullahi, who won the Cypriot Cup with Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia explained the reason for the Sports Center.

Shehu Abdullahi is just a few touches from completing the project.
The Super Eagles defender took to his official social media accounts to reveal the plan for the Sports Center.

The message by Abdullahi said, "We are honored to welcome His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal to the Shehu Abdullahi Sports Center in Sokoto State.

Shehu Abdullahi's sports center will also create opportunities for people in the community.
"The sports complex project will enhance sports development in the state.

"I'm excited about this project and the opportunity to give back to the Sokoto Community.

"Talented footballers and athletes in the State will benefit from using the facilities, which will also create opportunities for people in the community.

"We appreciate His Excellency for coming around to look at the project, we are just a few touches from completing the project.

Shehu Abdullahi's sports complex project will enhance sports development in the state
"This project excites me and I am looking forward to the positive impact.

Abdullahi follows the footsteps of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who is known to give back to the poor.

