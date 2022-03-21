On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabéu, Barcelona recorded a 4-0 victory against rivals Real Madrid in a Spanish La Liga fixture.
'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico
Shakira wants the world to know that he husband is the best after Barcelona embarrassed Real Madrid
The fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona referred to as El-Clasico is arguably the biggest rivalry in world football.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, Ronaldo Araujo and Ferran Torres added one each to give Barcelona a comfortable victory away from home.
After the game, Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll took to social media to react.
Shakira who is a partner to Gerard Piqué the popular Spanish center-back.
The 45-year-old Shakira reflected on the win for Barcelona but more importantly the performance of her husband.
The 35-year-old Pique was a doubt to feature against Real Madrid after he picked up an injury in Barcelona's victory against Galatasaray in the Europa League.
Shakira praised Pique for his performance despite his injury.
In a post on her official Twitter account, she said, "Gerard won't let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best.
"It's not because he's my husband, but he's the best center back in the world. I said!"
Shakira and Pique have been together for about 12 years and have two children together.
More from category
-
'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico
-
Ahmed Musa leads by example as 1st Super Eagles player to arrive camp for Nigeria's battle against Ghana
-
'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico