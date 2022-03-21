'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

The fixture between Real Madrid and Barcelona referred to as El-Clasico is arguably the biggest rivalry in world football.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, Ronaldo Araujo and Ferran Torres added one each to give Barcelona a comfortable victory away from home.

After the game, Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll took to social media to react.

Pulse Nigeria

Shakira who is a partner to Gerard Piqué the popular Spanish center-back.

The 45-year-old Shakira reflected on the win for Barcelona but more importantly the performance of her husband.

The 35-year-old Pique was a doubt to feature against Real Madrid after he picked up an injury in Barcelona's victory against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Shakira praised Pique for his performance despite his injury.

In a post on her official Twitter account, she said, "Gerard won't let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best.

"It's not because he's my husband, but he's the best center back in the world. I said!"