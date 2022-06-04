Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The superstar singer has issued a brief statement, calling for respect "for the well-being of their children'', following cheating rumors of the Barcelona defender

Shakira confirms split from Barcelona star Gerard Pique
Shakira confirms split from Barcelona star Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira, has confirmed that she is separating from her partner, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom she has had two children.

Recommended articles

The pair have been together since 2011, but Shakira has now called time on her 11-year-old relationship with the Spanish defender.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding," said a brief statement released by the Shakira's communication agency.

More to follow......

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Shakira confirms split from Barcelona star Gerard Pique

    Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

  • Odion Ighalo shows off style in new photos

    Odion Ighalo shows off style in new photos

  • Austin Eguavoen celebrates brilliant 3 days at Technical Directors Seminar in Egypt

    Austin Eguavoen celebrates brilliant 3 days at Technical Directors Seminar in Egypt [Photos]

Recommended articles

Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

How Leon Balogun’s unceremonious Rangers exit affects his place in the Super Eagles

How Leon Balogun’s unceremonious Rangers exit affects his place in the Super Eagles

UEFA Nations League: Black Friday for Belgium as Netherlands tear Red Devils to shreds

UEFA Nations League: Black Friday for Belgium as Netherlands tear Red Devils to shreds

D’Tigers fires back at the government in Nigerian basketball civil war

D’Tigers fires back at the government in Nigerian basketball civil war

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
UCL FINAL

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance [Photos]

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Calamity Ekong, Maguire senior brother' - Reactions as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game

Reactions as Mexico beat Super Eagles 2-1 in friendly game
SCOOP

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Victor Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display