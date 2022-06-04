Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué
The superstar singer has issued a brief statement, calling for respect "for the well-being of their children'', following cheating rumors of the Barcelona defender
The pair have been together since 2011, but Shakira has now called time on her 11-year-old relationship with the Spanish defender.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding," said a brief statement released by the Shakira's communication agency.
More to follow......
