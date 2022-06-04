'Last Last everybody go chop breakfast' - Reactions to Shakira-Piqué's split

The announcement comes just days after rumors circulated on social media that the 35-year-old veteran defender had cheated on the singer.

Rumours that Pique had been cheating on Shakira with the mother of his Barcelona teammate Gavi have also been debunked.

The statement which read: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding," has so far birthed a lot of opinions on social media.

Pique and Shakira have been together for 11 years after he met the 45-year-old singer on the set of her music video 'Waka Waka', a year before.

However, fans and tweeps have now taken to social media in a series of mixed reactions to the 'premium breakfast' update of the weekend.

And even though, the footballing season had come to an end, it seems the trend of non-stop drama on and off the pitch looks set to continue anyway.

Nigerian women of course, aren't left out of the discussion. Just weeks ago, a viral video emerged on social media of some women appearing to pray against missing out on marriage.

Interestingly, the couple had never been married even though, they saw each other that way, but the news of Shakira's separation from Pique might have just discouraged some of them from pursuing the wedding train.

Regardless, for some, the news came as a shock - denting their hopes of finding Mr Right, but for others, the game was the game:

Here are some of the reactions below.

