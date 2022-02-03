Senegal FA boss tells Mane and teammates to win AFCON or they have failed

The Teranga Lions recorded a 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso in a semifinal fixture played on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

Blati Toure scored for Burkina Faso while Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane found the back of the net for Senegal.

The victory sends Senegal to consecutive AFCON finals. The Terenga Lions suffered a 1-0 loss to Algeria in the final of the last edition.

After sealing a place in the final of this edition, fans in Dakar capital of Senegal took to the streets in anticipation of lifting the most coveted football trophy on the continent at the third time of trying.

Austine Senghor president of the Senegal Football Association (FA) gave a mandate to the team after getting to the final yet again.

Senghor stated that Aliou Cisse and his team must win the AFCON and anything less is a big failure.

Senegal lost the 2002 AFCON final on penalties to Cameroon and will aim to be victorious on their third attempt.