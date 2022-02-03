Senegal FA boss tells Mane and teammates to win AFCON or they have failed

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Senegal has a chance to make amends for their loss to Algeria in 2019.

Senegal have a chance to make history in Cameroon
Senegal have a chance to make history in Cameroon

Senegal is through to the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

The Teranga Lions recorded a 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso in a semifinal fixture played on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

Blati Toure scored for Burkina Faso while Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane found the back of the net for Senegal.

The victory sends Senegal to consecutive AFCON finals. The Terenga Lions suffered a 1-0 loss to Algeria in the final of the last edition.

After sealing a place in the final of this edition, fans in Dakar capital of Senegal took to the streets in anticipation of lifting the most coveted football trophy on the continent at the third time of trying.

Austine Senghor president of the Senegal Football Association (FA) gave a mandate to the team after getting to the final yet again.

Senghor stated that Aliou Cisse and his team must win the AFCON and anything less is a big failure.

Senegal lost the 2002 AFCON final on penalties to Cameroon and will aim to be victorious on their third attempt.

The Teranga Lions now await the winner in the other semifinal clash between hosts Cameroon and Egypt.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Samuel Kalu is being criticized because of his age

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Samuel Kalu

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans