Semi Ajayi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Semi Ajayi plays as a centre-back and has featured for a host of English clubs including Charlton Athletic, Arsenal, Cardiff City, AFC Wimbledon, Rotherham United, and most recently West Brom.

Semi Ajayi Profile

Full name: Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ibidapo Ajayi

Birth date: November 9, 1996

Nationality: Nigerian, British

Place of birth: Crayford, England

Age: 28 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: West Bromwich Albion

Height: 6ft 4in

Marital status: Single

Salary: £13,000 weekly

Net worth: £2.68m

Instagram: @semishems

Twitter: @SemiAjayi

How old is Semi Ajayi?

Semi Ajayi is 28 years old as of June 2022.

Semi Ajayi Career

Semi Ajayi attended the Charlton Athletic Academy and rose through the ranks to the reserves team and was once selected on the substitutes' bench in 2013 but he never played a senior game for Charlton.

In the summer of 2013, Semi Ajayi joined the Arsenal Academy on trial. He mostly played in the Gunners' U21 side and also made it to the senior team's substitutes bench for a clutch of Premier League games but he never played a senior game for Arsenal.

Semi Ajayi joined Cardiff City on loan in 2015 and made the move permanent in the same year. Loan spells at AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra, and Rotherham United followed where he found success with the later on a permanent deal between 2017 and 2019.

After two hugely successful years at Rotherham, Semi Ajayi secured a move to West Bromwich Albion in 2019. He played in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season before his side got relegated.

Semi Ajayi Salary and Contract

Before joining West Brom, Semi Ajayi's salary at Rotherham United was £2,600 a week. However, a move to The Hawthorns saw the Nigerian international enjoyed a massive pay raise.

Now, Semi Ajayi's salary at West Brom is £13,000 a week, which comes to an annual salary of £676,000.

What is Semi Ajayi's Net Worth?

Having played professional football since 2013, the Super Eagles star has been able to build his wealth consistently.

Semi Ajayi's net worth is estimated to be around £2.68m. The West Brom defender has no known kits sponsor or ambassadorial roles.

He is managed by the US-based Wasserman agency which also represents John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Harvey Barnes, Federico Valverde, and Joe Gomez amongst others.

Semi Ajayi Girlfriend

The West Brom star leads quite an outgoing lifestyle but there are no links with him dating anyone. He has not posted any pictures of his love interest online nor has he been involved in any relationship scandal. Thus, for now, Semi Ajayi's girlfriend is unknown.

Semi Ajayi House & Cars

Semi Ajayi is a big fan of dressing stylish and the nicer things of life as can be seen on his Instagram page.

However, the Super Eagles star does not flaunt his car or houses on social media so it is hard to tell the kind of cars he possesses. Thus, Semi Ajayi's cars and houses, for now, are unknown

Semi Ajayi Social Media

Semi Ajayi is fairly active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on periodically.

The Nigerian international rarely posts on Twitter but he is a bit more active on Instagram where he posts about his lifestyle, going to events, visiting places, vacations as well as about his career, matches, and milestones.

Semi Ajayi's Twitter handle is @SemiAjayi

Semi Ajayi's Instagram handle is @semishems

Semi Ajayi FIFA 22 & PES 22 Ratings

Semi Ajayi Super Eagles Career

Before the Super Eagles, Semi Ajayi played for the Nigerian U20 side at the 2013 Toulon Tournament. In that competition, he made three appearances against Belgium, Portugal, and Brazil.

On September 8, 2018, Semi Ajayi made his Super Eagles debut, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Seychelles during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. He has gone on to make 20 more appearances for the Nigerian national team since then.

