Reactions as Inter's victory not enough to stop Milan's Scudetto triumph

David Ben
Social media reactions as Inter players were in tears after their final day victory over Sampdoria was not enough to snatch the Scudetto from their derby rivals AC Milan

Social media reactions as Inter dethroned as Champions of Serie A despite win over Sampdoris

Inter Milan cruised to a 3-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday evening May 22, 2022, in the final game day of the 2021/22 Serie A season

The defending champions were hoping to retain their Scudetto when their local derby rivals AC Milan faced off against Sassuolo.

Inter Milan defeated Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day of the 2021/22Serie A season

However, it wasn't to be on the day as their local rivals secured the Serie A title after similarly cruising to a comfortable win against Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first 45, Simone Inzaghi's men came to life in the second half.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for Inter just four minutes into the restart to give the Nerazzuri the 1-0 lead.

Perisic scored the opener for Inter in their win against Sampdoria

Inter continued to dominate the proceedings and stretched their lead again through Joaquin Correa's effort in the 55th minute to put Inter 2-0 up.

Sassuolo couldn't respond in time and Correa soon helped himself to a brace, two minutes later to stretch Inter's lead to 3-0.

Correa's second of the evening proved to be the final goal of the game as Inter cruised to a comfortable win on Saturday night.

Correa scored a brace for Inter in their win against Sampdoria

However, Inter's victory wasn't enough to prevent AC Milan from lifting their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Inter's win over Sampdoria means they finished the 2021/22 Serie A season two points behind league leaders and newly crowned champions AC MIlan.

Here's how social media reacted to the result on Sunday evening:

