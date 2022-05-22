Reactions as Inter's victory not enough to stop Milan's Scudetto triumph

The defending champions were hoping to retain their Scudetto when their local derby rivals AC Milan faced off against Sassuolo.

However, it wasn't to be on the day as their local rivals secured the Serie A title after similarly cruising to a comfortable win against Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first 45, Simone Inzaghi's men came to life in the second half.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for Inter just four minutes into the restart to give the Nerazzuri the 1-0 lead.

Inter continued to dominate the proceedings and stretched their lead again through Joaquin Correa's effort in the 55th minute to put Inter 2-0 up.

Sassuolo couldn't respond in time and Correa soon helped himself to a brace, two minutes later to stretch Inter's lead to 3-0.

Correa's second of the evening proved to be the final goal of the game as Inter cruised to a comfortable win on Saturday night.

However, Inter's victory wasn't enough to prevent AC Milan from lifting their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Inter's win over Sampdoria means they finished the 2021/22 Serie A season two points behind league leaders and newly crowned champions AC MIlan.