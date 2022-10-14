All the stadiums to have hosted the ElClasico as Bernabeu reaches milestone

The first ever ElClasico at this historic stadium was held one year after the venue’s inauguration, taking place on September 19th 1948.

AFP

FC Barcelona won 1-2 that day, just like the Catalan club triumphed in the most recent match between these rivals at the Bernabéu, when Xavi’s side thrashed Carlo Ancelotti’s men 0-4 in March 2022.

Overall, Real Madrid has won 50 of the 99 duels that have taken place between these clubs so far in the Chamartín part of Spain’s capital. There have also been 22 draws and 27 victories for the Catalan club.

Pulse Nigeria

While the Bernabéu remains the stadium that has hosted this fixture the most, there are several others too that have housed the biggest derby in the world.

Quick History

The very first competitive meeting was in the Copa de la Coronación, held in 1902 at the Hipódromo de la Castellana in Madrid, a venue more commonly used for horse racing at the time.

That was the only competitive ElClasico ever held there, while the other 248 have been split between the Santiago Bernabéu (99), Camp Nou (89), Les Corts (30), Chamartín (17), Mestalla (3), O'Donnell (3), Metropolitano (2), Velódromo Parque de Deportes (1), Vicente Calderón (1), La Romareda (1), the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano (1) and the King Fahd International Stadium (1).

Pulse Nigeria

Logically, the four most ‘popular’ stadiums for ElClasico match-ups have been the two clubs’ respective homes for much of their existence. Real Madrid played at the Estadio Chamartín from 1924 until 1946 before moving to the Bernabéu, while FC Barcelona called Les Corts home between 1922 and 1957 prior to moving into Camp Nou.

More on the stadiums to have hosted the ElClasico fixtures

The King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia, where they met for a Spanish Super Cup semi-final, was the 13th venue to host an official ElClasico fixture.

O'Donnell was Real Madrid’s home ground before the Estadio Chamartín and hosted a few early meetings, while Atlético de Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano hosted Real Madrid’s ‘home’ ElClasico fixtures in the 1946/47 and 1947/48 seasons as the Bernabéu was being built.

AFP

There have also been several ElClasico matches staged at neutral venues for Copa del Rey finals: Mestalla in Valencia has hosted three, the Vicente Calderón in Madrid one and La Romareda in Zaragoza another.

Some other venues have been used for friendly and exhibition matches over the years too. Camp de la Indústria held several matches in the 1910s, back before LaLiga was formed and when exhibition matches were more common.

Pulse Nigeria

The southern Spanish city of Cádiz hosted a pre-season tournament at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza every summer and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid squared off there in 1959 and 1968. In 1982, they met in the Venezuela Cup at the Estadio Farid Richa in Barquisimeto.