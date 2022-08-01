Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Tosin Abayomi
Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o has taken care of the surgery of his teammate.

Eto'o is now the President of the Cameroon Football Federation and participated in the recovery of his former teammate Serge Branco Namekong.

According to several sources, Serge Branco Namekong was suffering from an undisclosed ailment which required surgery.

Eto'o and Branco both played with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Given his situation, Eto'o opted to take care of the bills of the one-cap ex-international.

Branco had a successful surgery in Cameroon and the FECAFOOT president was there to give him his support.

The surgery for Branco took place at the Central Hospital of Yaounde, Cameroon where Eto'o took care of all his expenses and visited him.

Serge Branco Namekong played for several top sides such as Stuggart, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Frankfurt.

Eto'o is now playing a huge role leading FECAFOOT as Cameroon prepare to take part at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

