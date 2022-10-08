SUPER EAGLES

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Eagles star Chukwueze snubs Iwobi to pick Barcelona star as the best midfielder in the world.

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world
Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze has revealed the best midfield star in the world.

Read Also

The 23-year-old Chukuweze picked Spanish youngster Pedro González Lopez known as Pedri to be the best midfielder in the world.

Chukwueze who plays for Villareal in the Spanish top flight has faced off against Pedri several times.

Pedri laments Barcelona's missed chances against Bayern Munich
Pedri laments Barcelona's missed chances against Bayern Munich Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles star was interviewed in training and the video has now gone viral.

Asked about his favorite midfielder in the world, Chukuweze responded in Spanish by saying Pedri.

In La Liga this season, Pedri has not played up to the praise given to him by Chukuweze.

In La Liga ad the UEFA Champions League this season, Pedri has just one goal and no assists in a total of 10 games played.

Chukuweze has been more impactful than Pedri for Villareal this season with one goal and two assists in three Europa Conference League matches

The decision of Chukwueze to pick Pedri as the best comes as a surprise given the way his compatriot Alex Iwobi has been playing for Frank Lampard's Everton this season.

Iwobi was nominated for the September Premier League Player of the Month following a stunning run of form.

Samuel Chukwueze failed to make an impact against Cadiz
Samuel Chukwueze failed to make an impact against Cadiz Imago

The 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder has created four of the last six goals scored by Everton as he continues to be the creative hub of the team.

Chukuweze will be in action for Villareal when they take on Real Sociedad in their next La Liga fixtures scheduled for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro