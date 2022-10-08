Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

The 23-year-old Chukuweze picked Spanish youngster Pedro González Lopez known as Pedri to be the best midfielder in the world.

Chukwueze who plays for Villareal in the Spanish top flight has faced off against Pedri several times.

The Super Eagles star was interviewed in training and the video has now gone viral.

Asked about his favorite midfielder in the world, Chukuweze responded in Spanish by saying Pedri.

In La Liga this season, Pedri has not played up to the praise given to him by Chukuweze.

In La Liga ad the UEFA Champions League this season, Pedri has just one goal and no assists in a total of 10 games played.

Chukuweze has been more impactful than Pedri for Villareal this season with one goal and two assists in three Europa Conference League matches

The decision of Chukwueze to pick Pedri as the best comes as a surprise given the way his compatriot Alex Iwobi has been playing for Frank Lampard's Everton this season.

Iwobi was nominated for the September Premier League Player of the Month following a stunning run of form.

The 26-year-old Nigerian midfielder has created four of the last six goals scored by Everton as he continues to be the creative hub of the team.