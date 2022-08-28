Samu Chukwueze misses late sitter to end Villarreal's winning run at Getafe

Villarreal was held to a goalless draw by their host despite being the dominant team on the day with Chukwueze a second half substitute.

The Super Eagles forward came on just before the hour mark and a had a late chance to seal all three points for the Yellow Submarines.

However, the 23-year-old missed the sitter and cost his team a crucial win and three points on the road.

Pulse Nigeria

In the 32 minutes he spent on the pitch, he created two (2) chances, made two (2) key passes, completed 50% of his dribbles and attempted four (4) shots.

But he missed his moment of glory with that miss four minutes from time.

VAR inspires dramatic finish

The Alfonso Perez Stadium witnessed a very chaotic final minutes between Villarreal and Getafe with the VAR playing a key role.

With eight minutes added, Villarreal was awarded a late penalty following an alleged handling of the ball by a Getafe defender.

But just when the Yellow Submarines thought they had gotten a life line, the VAR called on the referee who eventually overturned the decision.