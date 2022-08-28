LA LIGA

Samu Chukwueze misses late sitter to end Villarreal's winning run at Getafe

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Super Eagles forward was a second half substitute during and contributed to a frustrating evening at Getafe.

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal were left frustrated after a poor display against Getafe in the La Liga on Sunday.

Villarreal was held to a goalless draw by their host despite being the dominant team on the day with Chukwueze a second half substitute.

The Super Eagles forward came on just before the hour mark and a had a late chance to seal all three points for the Yellow Submarines.

However, the 23-year-old missed the sitter and cost his team a crucial win and three points on the road.

In the 32 minutes he spent on the pitch, he created two (2) chances, made two (2) key passes, completed 50% of his dribbles and attempted four (4) shots.

But he missed his moment of glory with that miss four minutes from time.

The Alfonso Perez Stadium witnessed a very chaotic final minutes between Villarreal and Getafe with the VAR playing a key role.

With eight minutes added, Villarreal was awarded a late penalty following an alleged handling of the ball by a Getafe defender.

But just when the Yellow Submarines thought they had gotten a life line, the VAR called on the referee who eventually overturned the decision.

In the end, the spoils were shared and Villarreal will be more disappointed after a dominant display on the road.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

