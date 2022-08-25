UECL

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

The La Liga club progressed to the group stages of the Conference League in style after an eight-goal thriller in the playoff.

Brothers Chukwueze and Awaziem at war in the Europa Conference League.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was in superb form as Villarreal sealed a comfortable passage to the group stage of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Chukwueze was on target in the 2-0 win over compatriot Chidozie Awaziem and his Hajduk Split side in the playoff second-leg tie.

Both Super Eagles stars were on the pitch from start to finish but it was Chukwueze's Villarreal which left with a smile on their faces.

Chukwueze put on a show in Croatia against Awaziem and his teammates. He created two chances, made two key passes, completed four (4) dribbles and scored the second goal for the Yellow Submarines.

For Awaziem, the European dream comes to an end after Hajduk conceded six (6) goals in 180 minutes against Chukwueze's side.

The 25-year-old centre-back had a decent showing at the back for Split after he completed 88% of his passes, nine (9) long balls, and won two (2) headed duels.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates.
Unai Emery's came into the second leg looking to finish the work they started in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal defeated Hajduk 4-2 in the first leg and was the clear favourite to go through.

The home side started strongly but the visitors took the lead at the break courtesy of a superb strike from Alfonso Pedraza.

Chidozie Awaziem after he was unveiled.
Nine minutes into the second half, Chukwueze doubled the lead to give Villarreal a 2-0 lead on the night and 6-2 on aggregate.

The La Liga side held on for the win which sees them into the group stage of Europe's third-tier club competition.

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

