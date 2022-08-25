Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

Chukwueze was on target in the 2-0 win over compatriot Chidozie Awaziem and his Hajduk Split side in the playoff second-leg tie.

Both Super Eagles stars were on the pitch from start to finish but it was Chukwueze's Villarreal which left with a smile on their faces.

Chukwueze put on a show in Croatia against Awaziem and his teammates. He created two chances, made two key passes, completed four (4) dribbles and scored the second goal for the Yellow Submarines.

For Awaziem, the European dream comes to an end after Hajduk conceded six (6) goals in 180 minutes against Chukwueze's side.

The 25-year-old centre-back had a decent showing at the back for Split after he completed 88% of his passes, nine (9) long balls, and won two (2) headed duels.

Pulse Nigeria

Villarreal moves on to the group stage in style

Unai Emery's came into the second leg looking to finish the work they started in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal defeated Hajduk 4-2 in the first leg and was the clear favourite to go through.

The home side started strongly but the visitors took the lead at the break courtesy of a superb strike from Alfonso Pedraza.

Pulse Nigeria

Nine minutes into the second half, Chukwueze doubled the lead to give Villarreal a 2-0 lead on the night and 6-2 on aggregate.