Salisu Yusuf calls up 35 NPFL players for Super Eagles vs Ghana Jollof battle

Super Eagles home based head coach Salisu Yusuf has called up 35 players mostly from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Yusuf and his technical crew released the list of the invited players a few weeks before the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture

Key player Adeyinka Adewale, Akwa United FC first choice goalkeeper who participated in the Super Eagles first team international friendlies in the United States of America against Mexico and Ecuador.

Nathaniel Nwosu, a member of the Flying Eagles squad that won the WAFU B U20 Cup in Niger Republic in May also earned an invitation.

On Wednesday, August 10, all invited players are expected to show up at the Bolton White Apartments in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Invited players against Ghana

Goalkeepers

Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles)

Defenders

Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United)

Midfielders

Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United)

Forwards

Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)