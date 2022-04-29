Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

This is the second time the Egyptian star would scoop the award. The announcement came through a statement by the FWA on social media.

Salah beats De Bruyne to FWA award

While Salah won the men's accolade, Chelsea star Sam Kerr was voted winner of the women's award.

The Liverpool stars defeated Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham's Declan Rice to the award.

Salah emerged winner of the award with 48 per cent of the vote to scoop his second FWA award since 2018.

Salah has recorded 22 goals and 13 assists leading Liverpool's charge for the Premier League title with his last strike against rivals Manchester United.

Kerr on the other hand beat Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp to emerge winner.

The Australian striker has been dominant this season and received 40 per cent of the vote.

Carrie Brown chair of the FWA praised both Salah and Kerr for their performances through the season that earned them the title awards.

In a statement on the FWA website she said, “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

"As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.