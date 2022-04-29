FWA AWARDS

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Salah was voted to be better than De Bruyne by the football writers in England.

Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA
Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been crowned the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballers of the Year on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Recommended articles

This is the second time the Egyptian star would scoop the award. The announcement came through a statement by the FWA on social media.

While Salah won the men's accolade, Chelsea star Sam Kerr was voted winner of the women's award.

The Liverpool stars defeated Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham's Declan Rice to the award.

ALSO READ - Fans react as 'Muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Salah emerged winner of the award with 48 per cent of the vote to scoop his second FWA award since 2018.

Salah has recorded 22 goals and 13 assists leading Liverpool's charge for the Premier League title with his last strike against rivals Manchester United.

Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA
Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA Pulse Nigeria

Kerr on the other hand beat Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp to emerge winner.

The Australian striker has been dominant this season and received 40 per cent of the vote.

Carrie Brown chair of the FWA praised both Salah and Kerr for their performances through the season that earned them the title awards.

Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA
Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA Pulse Nigeria

In a statement on the FWA website she said, “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

"As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA

    Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

  • Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma

    'We'll go there to try and win' - Ademola Lookman boasts ahead of Leicester City's 2nd leg against Roma

  • Dessers and Lookman to battle for Europa League Conference League

    Super Eagles stars Dessers and Lookman nominated for UECL Player of the Week award

Recommended articles

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Former Manchester United boss makes astonishing claim about his current team

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to retire at the end of the season

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to retire at the end of the season

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick close to Austrian national team appointment

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield