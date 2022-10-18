Sadio Mane wins Sócrates Award, finishes 2nd to Benzema

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane won the Sócrates Award at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony held on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Mane who joined Bayern Munich from Premier League giants Liverpool this summer transfer window was the only star wearing an African traditional attire at the event in Paris, France.
The 30-year-old star received the award presented to him by the brother of Socrates as well as former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba.
Mane the reigning and two-time CAF Men's Player of the Year won the Socrates award for combating social issues off the pitch.
Mane on Socrates award
Mane is regarded as one of the best players in the world and was among the top nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.
Upon receiving the award, Mane explained his motive to help people in his home country of Senegal.
He said, "I'm just pleased to be here. I don't like talking about what I do, but I do what I can for my people and try to improve things in my country,"
It was a great accomplishment for Mane who also finished second to Benzema in the Ballon d'Or voting.
Bayern Munich executive Oliver Kahn praised the Senegalese despite finishing as runner-up.
He said, "Second place in the vote for the world's best footballer, plus the award for his social commitment - I'm happy for Sadio Mané and congratulate him warmly.
Mane returns to action with Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim on Saturday, October 22, 2022.