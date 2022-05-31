'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

The Senegalese superstar has 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Merseyside club and is currently being linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

pulse senegal

However, Liverpool are expecting contact from the German club but would demand a fee above the region of €30million to price the electric winger away from Anfield this summer.

Bayern Munich interested in Sadio Mane

The Bundesliga club are expected to offer Mane a contract until the summer of 2025 according to reports in Sky Germany after the Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski publicly declared his desire to exit the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn also watched Mane at Saturday night's Champions League final, after which Mane hinted on Wednesday he would announce a "special" decision on his long-term plans after the Paris final showdown.

Imago

However, following the 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France, the 30-year-old forward did not make an appearance in front of the media.

Earlier this week on social media, details had emerged on Twitter about the rumoured wages of the current Liverpool squad.

Twitter

The prolific winger reportedly earns around £100,000-per-week as per LFC globe - that's less than the likes of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and even James Milner.

Mane's imminent exit from Liverpool is currently speculated to be salary-driven with current suitors Bayern prepared offer him a significant increase of his current wages.

Social Media Reactions

Following the details of the Reds wages, fans took to social media to react after spotting out Sadio Mane's figures.