Sadio Mane is reportedly set leave Liverpool this summer even though he hasn't officially stated his desire for an exit as per the latest from Sky Sports
'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit
Fans have taken to social media to react as details of Liverpool players wages emerged on social media
The Senegalese superstar has 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Merseyside club and is currently being linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
However, Liverpool are expecting contact from the German club but would demand a fee above the region of €30million to price the electric winger away from Anfield this summer.
Bayern Munich interested in Sadio Mane
The Bundesliga club are expected to offer Mane a contract until the summer of 2025 according to reports in Sky Germany after the Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski publicly declared his desire to exit the Allianz Arena this summer.
Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn also watched Mane at Saturday night's Champions League final, after which Mane hinted on Wednesday he would announce a "special" decision on his long-term plans after the Paris final showdown.
However, following the 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France, the 30-year-old forward did not make an appearance in front of the media.
Earlier this week on social media, details had emerged on Twitter about the rumoured wages of the current Liverpool squad.
The prolific winger reportedly earns around £100,000-per-week as per LFC globe - that's less than the likes of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and even James Milner.
Mane's imminent exit from Liverpool is currently speculated to be salary-driven with current suitors Bayern prepared offer him a significant increase of his current wages.
Social Media Reactions
Following the details of the Reds wages, fans took to social media to react after spotting out Sadio Mane's figures.
Here are some of the best reactions below:
More from category
-
'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit
-
'No doubt' - Messi backs Real Madrid rival Benzema to win Ballon d'Or
-
Asisat Oshoala wins Copa De La Reina with Barcelona Femeni to end the season