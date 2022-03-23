On Wednesday afternoon, Russia declared its interest in acquiring the rights to host Euro 2028 despite its current ban from international football.
Russia makes surprise bid to host EURO 2028
The Russian Football Union has made a late bid to host UEFA Euro 2028.
A Russian bid is surprising as Russian clubs and national teams are suspended by FIFA and UEFA due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This situation remains unchanged pending a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
According to multiple sources, Sergey Anokhin, a member of the executive committee of the RFU, said Russia has decided to apply to host either of the two European Championships after Germany holds the event in 2024.
"The executive committee decided that we should apply to host the European Championship 2028 and Euro 2032," Anokhin said.
Russia has successfully hosted tournaments in the past, recently hosting the 2018 World Cup. However, since St Petersburg has already lost hosting rights for the Champions League final, it is hard to see this case going their way.
In addition to the bids by the UK & Ireland, there have also been bids from Turkey, and a joint bid from the Balkan states of Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.
Although the deadline to submit applications to host the 2028 Euros is today, March 23, the hosts will not be announced until September 2023.
More from category
-
Russia makes surprise bid to host EURO 2028
-
Super Eagles stars all smiles after training session for Ghana
-
President Buhari to watch Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket against Ghana at MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja