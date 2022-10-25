Real Madrid are set to face off against RB Leipzig in a matchday five Champions League fixture.
Rudiger shows off red eye, ready for Werner as Real Madrid clash with Leipzig
Red-eye Rudiger insists he is fine, ready to stop Werner as Real Madrid face Leipzig
Read Also
A draw is enough for Real Madrid to book a place in the knockout stages and they come into the fixture in good momentum after a 3-1 victory against Sevilla.
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger joined Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti to preview the clash against Leipzig at the Press Conference.
Rudiger suffered a head injury in their last Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The German defender rose highest to nod in a cross by Toni Kroos for the Real Madrid equalizer but was it by the goalkeeper which resulted in a gush of blood.
A few weeks after the accident, Rudiger is now back with the Real Madrid team and at the press conference his face was stitched had a scar while his left eye had a red spot all injuries sustained from the hit/
Rudiger on Leipzig, Werner
Rudiger gave a breakdown of the threat Leipzig poses to Real Madrid highlighting their pace and his former teammate at Chelsea Timo Werner.
He said, "I haven't had previous contact with Leipzig, But It is a team with intensity, with youngsters with enormous potential and a very good attacker like Timo Werner."
On Werner, he added, "I know his qualities well and I hope he shows them in the World Cup and not tomorrow."
Ancelotti was also full of praise for Leipzig and their star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.
He said, "Leipzig have very good players. I am following the Hungarian NT as they have an Italian coach and they are doing a fantastic job, Szoboszlai is a very strong player, with a lot of quality and he's going to be important for tomorrow's game.”
Rudiger is expected to feature as Real Madrid aims to seal their place in the Champions League knockout stages against Leipzig on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
More from category
-
Super Falcons star shades Dorcas Shola-Fapson over breakup with Skiibii
-
Rudiger shows off red eye, ready for Werner as Real Madrid clash with Leipzig
-
Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona