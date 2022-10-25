Rudiger shows off red eye, ready for Werner as Real Madrid clash with Leipzig

A draw is enough for Real Madrid to book a place in the knockout stages and they come into the fixture in good momentum after a 3-1 victory against Sevilla.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger joined Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti to preview the clash against Leipzig at the Press Conference.

Rudiger suffered a head injury in their last Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The German defender rose highest to nod in a cross by Toni Kroos for the Real Madrid equalizer but was it by the goalkeeper which resulted in a gush of blood.

Pulse Nigeria

A few weeks after the accident, Rudiger is now back with the Real Madrid team and at the press conference his face was stitched had a scar while his left eye had a red spot all injuries sustained from the hit/

Rudiger on Leipzig, Werner

Rudiger gave a breakdown of the threat Leipzig poses to Real Madrid highlighting their pace and his former teammate at Chelsea Timo Werner.

He said, "I haven't had previous contact with Leipzig, But It is a team with intensity, with youngsters with enormous potential and a very good attacker like Timo Werner."

On Werner, he added, "I know his qualities well and I hope he shows them in the World Cup and not tomorrow."

Pulse Nigeria

Ancelotti was also full of praise for Leipzig and their star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

He said, "Leipzig have very good players. I am following the Hungarian NT as they have an Italian coach and they are doing a fantastic job, Szoboszlai is a very strong player, with a lot of quality and he's going to be important for tomorrow's game.”