Ronda Rousey returns to win 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

In the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey an unlikely winner emerged as champion.

The event at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis rose to the top of the trends as thirty women battled in the ring to become champion.

Rousey was the 28th woman to enter the contest with applause from the crowd on her way into the ring.

Rousey had to go through favorites Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair to emerge as champion.

At the end of the contest, Rousey was the last woman standing among the 30 contestants.

Rousey who delved into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was not among the contestants' fans expected at the Royal Rumble.

However, her return now means there is a possibility of her participating in future WWE events.

With her victory at the Royal Rumble event, Rousey has now earned a shot at WrestleMania 38, Raw, or SmackDown Women's Championship

Rousey who is now 34-year-old made her WWE debut back at the 2018 women's Royal Rumble edition but has not been involved with the company since WrestleMania in 2019.