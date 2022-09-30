Ronaldo’s ex-lover and mother of his child undergoes surgery to ‘restore virginity’

David Ben
According to reports, the former Real Madrid star's ex-girlfriend has had surgery so she can get married in a church as a "virgin".

In 2004, a bodybuilder known as Michele Umezu had a fling with the former Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

Michele then reportedly contacted Ronaldo after their fling to inform him about their son Alexander when he was still eight months old.

However, a court took five years to recognize Ronaldo, as the boy’s biological father.

But eventually there was confirmation that he indeed was responsible, making Alexander, now 17 years old, Ronaldo's fourth child in total.

But now, due to using hormone treatments, Michele claims has had an increase in libido but has been alone for a long time.

Earlier this month, Michele underwent a procedure so she could be able to get married as a "virgin", indicating the kind of relationship she desires.

Speaking to local news site Em Off, she says only wants an intimate relationship with someone after a church wedding, but insists she is only waiting for the right person.

"I'm looking for a man with the same purposes and faith as me.

"I'm not ashamed to say this, because it's what I really want." Michele was quoted to have said via The Sun.

Ronaldo first met Michele in Tokyo in 2002 when she worked as a waitress.

Several years later, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker revealed he had undergone a vasectomy after fathering four children.

The Brazilian international, who retired from football in 2011, is still regarded as one of the greatest strikers in football history having scored 352 goals in 518 appearances during his club career.

He also scored 62 times in 98 games for the Selecao and is second in the all-time list of top World Cup goalscorers with 15, just one goal behind Germany's Miroslav Klose.

