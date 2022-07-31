WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ronaldo angers Manchester United fans following Rayo Vallecano draw [Reactions]

David Ben
Ronaldo incurred the wrath of Manchester United fans on social media after the wantaway striker left Old Trafford before the final whistle in their final pre-season game.

Fans react as Ronaldo leaves Manchester United game before full-time
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United this summer, or as soon as possible.

However, his latest actions have now proved beyond every reasonable doubt, he might not intend on staying put eventually.

The 37-year-old star returned to United's line up after weeks of speculations linking the Portuguese superstar with a move away from Old trafford this summer.

Manchester United ended pre-season with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo started for Manchester United in their 1-1 friendly draw against Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

However, it was his replacement - Amad Diallo, after the first 45 minutes that scored the goal for Man United go find the leveller and settle for a full-time draw at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

During a water break in the match, United coach Erik Ten Hag, was lecturing the squad about the way he wanted his team to to play.

Ten Hag and Ronaldo clashed during a water break
However, Ronaldo was seen shrugging and seemingly arguing in frustration, with Ten Hag as the Dutchman laid out his tactical plans.

Subsequently, Ronaldo subbed off at half-time with the score-line goalless, before his replacement, Amad Diallo, found the back of the net, just two minutes after coming off the bench for United's no.7.

Ronaldo was also pictured leaving the stadium before even the full-time whistle was blown.

A United fan on Twitter posted two pictures of Ronaldo outside the stadium, claiming the Portuguese star left before the final whistle in the game.

'The king is gone' the fan wrote with a crying emoji next to it.

However, the photo generated a series of reactions from United fans on social media as well.

Here are some reactions below:

David Ben David Ben

