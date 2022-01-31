Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Greenwood does not have the support of some teammates after allegations of assault.

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans
Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans

Some of Manchester United's biggest personalities have distanced themselves from the situation involving teammate Mason Greenwood and his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Recommended articles

Robson released footage of herself on social media that has since gone viral.

In the footage, Robson has cuts with blood and bruises on her body with the caption accusing boyfriend Greenwood of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans
Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans Pulse Nigeria

A statement by Manchester United regarding the situation said, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood has been arrested based on the allegations as investigations have started.

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans
Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans Pulse Nigeria

His Manchester United teammates have however chosen sides on the situation.

Some stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani, Fred, and Jesse Lingard have unfollowed Greenwood on social media.

While some stars have distanced themselves from the situation others such as Bruno Fernandes have maintained support for the youngster.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Akinkunmi Amoo: Hammarby 'satisfied' with the biggest sale in the club's history

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals facts

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

Salah-led Egypt tackle Cameroon in 'third final before final'

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Transfer Deadline Day Gist: Aubameyang to Barcelona? Mbappe agree €50m deal with Real Madrid

Transfer Deadline Day Gist: Aubameyang to Barcelona? Mbappe agree €50m deal with Real Madrid

Trending

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Samuel Kalu is being criticized because of his age

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Samuel Kalu

CAF President Patrice Motsepe joins Dangote and Adenuga in Forbes richest Africans

Motsepe