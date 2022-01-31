Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Robson released footage of herself on social media that has since gone viral.

In the footage, Robson has cuts with blood and bruises on her body with the caption accusing boyfriend Greenwood of domestic violence and sexual assault.

A statement by Manchester United regarding the situation said, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood has been arrested based on the allegations as investigations have started.

His Manchester United teammates have however chosen sides on the situation.

Some stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani, Fred, and Jesse Lingard have unfollowed Greenwood on social media.