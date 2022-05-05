WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

Tosin Abayomi
Ronaldo and 7 others are up for the Premier League award, who wins?

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

The nominees for the Premier League monthly award were revealed on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Burnley defender Nathan Collins integral to their race to survive the relegation battle. Collins had two clean sheets and two goals as Burnley recorded four wins from six games played.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne earned a nomination featuring in three victories contributing two goals and three assists in four games.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is nominated after scoring three goals and adding one assist as the Magpies recorded four victories from six games.

Another Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is nominated for contributing six goals and one assists in four wins from five games.

The Brazilian forward scored four goals for Manchester City against Watford in the month of April.

Manchester United’s Ronaldo earned a nomination with five goals as the Reds Devils won one and drew one in four games.

Son Heung-min scored four goals and contributed one assist as Tottenham continued their hunt for Champions League football.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago earned a nomination as the Reds recorded four wins in five games.

Leandro Trossard is also a nominee helping Brighton and Hove Albion record victories against North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham with three goals.

