Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Even though Chelsea fans might not care, but the Belgian striker reportedly got very emotional following his successful return to his 'true love' on loan

Romelu Lukaku was reportedly in tears following his 'dream return 'to Inter Milan
Romelu Lukaku was reportedly in tears following his 'dream return 'to Inter Milan

Inter Milan have secured the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan after agreeing to pay a £7million fee - plus add-ons.

Recommended articles

The Belgian striker had to even lower his salary significantly to seal his return to back to Italy.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on loan for next season
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on loan for next season AFP

The 29-year-old forward agreed a salary cut from £325,000 per-week at Chelsea to around £210,000 at Inter.

The Blues had sealed a club-record transfer of £97.5m to sign the Belgian from Inter last summer.

However, his return to Stamford Bridge proved an unfruitful one.

ALSO READ: Inter agree deal with Chelsea to put Lukaku out of misery

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Sadio Mane is a good signing for Bayern Munich but he CANNOT replace Lewandowski

In his 44 appearances for Thomas Tuchel, the Belgian scored just 15 times and made his situation at the club worse by giving a controversial interview to Sky Sports Italia, in which he expressed his desire to return to the then- Serie A champions.

Lukaku struggled to make an impression for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel
Lukaku struggled to make an impression for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel Imago

Reports had even claimed that he even called manager Simone Inzaghi on his birthday back in April to ask: "Mister, what do I need to do to come back?"

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 29-year-old became emotional after his agent informed him of the agreement reached between Chelsea and his former employers for his return to the Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

Lukaku is scheduled to have his a medical next week before re-joining the Serie A outfit for pre-season.

The 29-year-old will be heading back to London next summer and is still under contract until 2026, after Inter failed to insert a buy-option as part of the deal.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Romelu Lukaku was reportedly in tears following his 'dream return 'to Inter Milan

    Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

  • Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

    Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

  • Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

    Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Recommended articles

Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return

Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil’s trouble making journey at Real Madrid, Arsenal and Fenerbahce

Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Why Austin Eguavoen met with new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Ex-Liverpool Mane reveals what he will miss about the club in an emotional message to fans

Ex-Liverpool Mane reveals what he will miss about the club in an emotional message to fans

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos