Inter Milan have secured the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan after agreeing to pay a £7million fee - plus add-ons.
Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'in tears' following Inter return
Even though Chelsea fans might not care, but the Belgian striker reportedly got very emotional following his successful return to his 'true love' on loan
The Belgian striker had to even lower his salary significantly to seal his return to back to Italy.
The 29-year-old forward agreed a salary cut from £325,000 per-week at Chelsea to around £210,000 at Inter.
The Blues had sealed a club-record transfer of £97.5m to sign the Belgian from Inter last summer.
However, his return to Stamford Bridge proved an unfruitful one.
In his 44 appearances for Thomas Tuchel, the Belgian scored just 15 times and made his situation at the club worse by giving a controversial interview to Sky Sports Italia, in which he expressed his desire to return to the then- Serie A champions.
Reports had even claimed that he even called manager Simone Inzaghi on his birthday back in April to ask: "Mister, what do I need to do to come back?"
According to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 29-year-old became emotional after his agent informed him of the agreement reached between Chelsea and his former employers for his return to the Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.
Lukaku is scheduled to have his a medical next week before re-joining the Serie A outfit for pre-season.
The 29-year-old will be heading back to London next summer and is still under contract until 2026, after Inter failed to insert a buy-option as part of the deal.
