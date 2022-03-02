Roman Abramovich issues DEADLINE to SELL Chelsea as Conor McGregor shows interest

Abramovich has come under scrutiny after the invasion of Ukraine by his country Russia.

The Russian billionaire took over as Chelsea owner back in 2003 and the team has flourished immensely.

However, due to the conflict, Abramovich is now ready to sell and stated his conditions in a statement released by Chelsea.

The statement said "I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

"I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart. Thank you, Roman"

Pulse Nigeria

Following the statement by Abramovich, Irish professional mixed martial artist and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has revealed he is interested in becoming the new owner of the reigning UEFA Champions League holders.

McGregor who is a former featherweight and lightweight double-champion made this known in a statement on his official Twitter account.

He said, "I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC."