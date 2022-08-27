SERIE A

'I was ashamed of them' - Mourinho reacts, reveals what he told his players

The Portuguese coach and his Roma side remain unbeaten in Serie A after three matches despite a shaky start against Juventus.

Jose Mourinho was an angry man at half time in Turin.
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has reacted to the performance of his team against Juventus following a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Mourinho revealed what he said to his Roma players at the break following a poor display in the first half against Juventus.

Roma held the Old Lady thanks to the combined efforts of English forward Tammy Abraham and former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala.

Dybala and Abraham combined to rescue a point for Roma against the Bianconeri after a shaky start to the game.

Juventus started on the front foot and took the lead when Dusan Vlahovic put them with an excellent free-kick after just two minutes.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brilliant free kick for Juventus in their 1-1 draw with AS Roma
The home side will go into the break with a narrow lead but it could have been more following a dominant display.

Juve had 14 shots on goal but only three of them were on target compared to eight from Roma. Max Allegri’s side also enjoyed 57 per cent of possession as well.

However, in the second half, Mourinho's side looked rejuvenated and took the game to their host.

Paulo Dybala picks out Abraham with a stylish pass.
And after the hour mark, the visitors equalised when Dybala and Abraham combined superbly to ensure a share of the spoils.

It's safe to say the former Inter Milan boss was not happy with how his team played in the opening half of the game.

"I said to the team at halftime that I was ashamed of them, let’s not talk about tactics because it wasn’t a question of numbers," he said according to TuttomercatoWEB.

"I prayed for it to finish at only 1-0. In the first half, the game could have been closed. Fortunately, in the second half, we saw a completely different team.”

Jose Mourinho didn't find the first-half against Juventus funny.
The Portuguese, however, believes his team was the better side in the second 45 minutes and should have won.

"If we take the two halves separately then we deserved to win that second half.

"But I don't want to say that the result was deserved - because that would be giving my team more credit than they warrant after that first half display."

