'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

It took just six minutes for Roma to score the first goal as Chris Smalling rose highest to nod in a cross by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Lecce were reduced to 10 men as Morten Hjulmand received a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Lecce found the equalizer in the 39th minute when Gabriel Strefezza converted a ball through to him by former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Roma were awarded a penalty that was dispatched by Paulo Dybala just five minutes after the restart.

From there on, Roma exhibited the characteristics of a team led by Jose Mourinho holding on to their advantage to take all three points.

Mourinho on Roma 2-1 Lecce

Speaking after the game Mourinho explained that his side could not take advantage of Lecce being a goal down because of tiredness playing midweek in the Europa League.

He said, “I don't remember so many 11v10 games in my career and I was hoping to finish the match soon. Physical fatigue yes and also a little mental. Thursday-Sunday is tough, when I see Atalanta-Udinese it's clear that they don't play during the week.

“Today we didn't play a good game but we won, with Atalanta well but we lost. Tiredness is important but we need to manage it better."

Defender Smalling also reiterated the need for Roma to continue working harder despite the victory.

He added, “We are happy for the victory, we can play better but the three points were too important today.

“We have created many chances but the goals will come. We all have to improve and work.”