Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Lewandowski smiles after beating Messi to the 2021 IFFHS award.

Robert Lewandowski has another award
Robert Lewandowski has another award

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has celebrated winning the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) awards.

Lewandowski beat Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi to the award.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich star recorded 150 points to emerge winner of the 2021 IFFHS Men's World Best Player award.

Lewandowski was named the winner of the award back in December 2021.

He however was just able to receive the accolade in February 2022.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him receiving the award.

Along with the photos was the photo was a message that said, "It is a huge honor to be the first football player ever to win four IFFHS awards in one year: International, Top Division, Top Global, and World's Best Player. 🏆 Thank You all very much for accompanying me on my football adventure."

Messi beat Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon D'Or award but the Polish striker was victorious in the FIFA Men's Best Awards.

Lewandowski is widely regarded as the best player in the world and is expected to lead Bayern Munich to another Bundesliga title.

