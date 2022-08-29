Remo Stars abuse 3SC in 4-goal thriller; Abu Azeez on target for Vandrezzer

Remo Stars put on a show in Ikenne to show they are the best football team in the Southwest after a comprehensive win over neighbours Shooting Stars.

Remo was too hot for Shooting to handle after a 3-1 win at the Value Jet pre-season friendly tournament on Monday night.

Under the lights in Ikenne, Remo and Shooting reserved the best for the last after an entertaining four-goal thriller in the day's final game.

But in the end, inspired by two new signings, Adams Olamilekan and Okon Aniekeme, Remo made it three (3) wins in three (3) matches in the competition.

Olamilekan steals show, Aniekeme, Ezekiel shine for Remo

A poor defensive error from Remo saw Opeoluwa Olufemi put the visitors (3SC) ahead as early as the second minute.

But the home side (Remo) bounced back via an Olamilekan penalty eight (8) minutes later to level the score.

Then, Remo took over proceedings at Ikenne with some excellent football led by the new man, Olamilekan, who entertained fans at the stadium with his mesmerising skills, dummies, decision making and creativity.

The new signing has now scored three (3) goals in his first two (2) matches. He scored two (2) on his debut against Ijebu United.

Remo created enough chances to take the lead but failed to take them as the half ended with nothing to separate both teams.

In the second half, it was more of the same for Remo but the goal finally came and it was worth the wait.

After Shooting goalkeeper, Dare Dede did well to deny Qudus Akanni’s initial effort, Edidiong Ezekiel was at the right place and time to rifle home the rebound ferociously to put Remo ahead for the first time just after the hour mark.

Ten minutes later, things went from bad to worse as Shooting was reduced to ten men after Alex Aghahowa was sent off for a foul on Godwin Odigbo in the box.

The new signing, Okon, unveiled earlier today, stepped up to the plate to convert calmly to seal to make it 3-1 and seal the win.

Remo proves superiority in the Southwest

The result was not as emphatic as Remo played because they deserved to have won by a larger margin.

Former manager, Gbenga Ogunbote was handed a dressing down by his former team, who have now beaten every Southwest team in the competition.

They kicked off with a 2-1 win over Ijebu United before taking the more illustrious Shooting Stars to the cleaners after a 3-1 win.

Beach superstar Abu Azeez scores but ends on the losing side

In the earlier game played at the Ikenne stadium, legendary Beach Eagles star, Abu Azeez, was unable to lead his new club Vandrezzer to victory.

Azeez was on target but his goal was not enough to stop Vandrezzer from going down 2-1 to NPFL giant Plateau United.

Uchegbu scores the goal of the day

The game between Plateau United and Vandrezzer ended 2-1 in favour of the side from Jos.

However, the second goal of the day scored by Emmanuel Uchegbu is a worthy contender for goal of the day and tournament.

With United already 1-0 up, Uchegbu met a superb through pass and kept his calm before finishing with a ridiculous chip over the Vandrezzer goalkeeper to double their lead.