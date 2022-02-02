Reminisce talks about Manchester United 'heartbreak', sports agency, and Super Eagles [Video]

Reminisce talked about his love for football, Manchester United, and Super Eagles in an interview with media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The interview with Ebuka was on his long-running talk show on Channels TV titled Rubbin' Minds.

On his interest in football, Reminisce said, "Huge football fan. We support the same football club. We've been heartbroken for a while.

"I don't know if you are part of those that supported Ole Gunnar Solkjaer)

Reminisce also talked about focusing on his sports agency ahead of his music career.

He said, "I've always wanted to do football, so i just sat down in December 2020, i called my guys, i want to go 100 on this start up the agency do it properly and register.

'So i do my own football show on the side, i have the fans calling we just talk football.

Asked about his agency, he stated that he is no longer scouting players.

"I don't want to do that, i've done that in the past.

"I own an amateur football club, taking players to the Netherlands and Indonesia. It is a tough job, you will spend a lot of money and disappoint a lot of people.

Before the Super Eagles were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon Reminisce was bullish about their chances to emerge winners.

About the Super Eagles, he said, "I think Pa Rohr underutilized this team.

I don't understand what pa Rohr was doing before. Since 94, 96 we have the greatest club of players that are playing regular football in standard European clubs."