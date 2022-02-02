Reminisce talks about Manchester United 'heartbreak', sports agency, and Super Eagles [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Alaga-Ibile reveals he has taken players to Netherlands and Indonesia.

Reminisce is proud to be a Manchester United fan
Reminisce is proud to be a Manchester United fan

Popular Nigerian musician, singer, rapper, songwriter, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, known by his stage names Reminisce and Alaga Ibile, has given his thoughts on football.

Reminisce talked about his love for football, Manchester United, and Super Eagles in an interview with media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The interview with Ebuka was on his long-running talk show on Channels TV titled Rubbin' Minds.

On his interest in football, Reminisce said, "Huge football fan. We support the same football club. We've been heartbroken for a while.

"I don't know if you are part of those that supported Ole Gunnar Solkjaer)

Reminisce also talked about focusing on his sports agency ahead of his music career.

Reminisce has established a sports agency for adverstisment
Reminisce has established a sports agency for adverstisment Pulse Nigeria

He said, "I've always wanted to do football, so i just sat down in December 2020, i called my guys, i want to go 100 on this start up the agency do it properly and register.

'So i do my own football show on the side, i have the fans calling we just talk football.

Asked about his agency, he stated that he is no longer scouting players.

"I don't want to do that, i've done that in the past.

"I own an amateur football club, taking players to the Netherlands and Indonesia. It is a tough job, you will spend a lot of money and disappoint a lot of people.

Reminisce "Alaga Ibile'' sits with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Before the Super Eagles were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon Reminisce was bullish about their chances to emerge winners.

About the Super Eagles, he said, "I think Pa Rohr underutilized this team.

I don't understand what pa Rohr was doing before. Since 94, 96 we have the greatest club of players that are playing regular football in standard European clubs."

Reminisce ended the interview by stating that in the year 2022 he will continue to focus on his sports agency.

