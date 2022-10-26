VIDEO: Rema teams up with PSG stars Neymar, Hakimi

Tosin Abayomi
Rema meets Hakimi, Neymar and Marquinhos after PSG demolishes Maccabi Haifa

Nigerian musician, rapper and performing artist Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema was in attendance as Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 7-2 victory against Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League matchday five fixture played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The 22-year-old musician attended the game as he was scheduled to have a concert in Paris later in the day.

Rema was in attendance at the Le Parc des Princes with Nigerian record producer Michael Collins Ajereh known professionally as Don Jazzy the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records.

Rema took in the atmosphere in the stadium as PSG stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr all found the back of the net in a comfortable victory to book their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

PSG return to action against Troyes in their next Ligue 1 fixture
Following the conclusion of the game, Rema was given access to meet the PSG stars in front of the dressing room.

Rema posed for pictures with Brazilian superstar Neymar. The Nigerian pop culture icon also met the PSG captain Marquinhos with his son.

To wrap up the dressing room visit, Rema met with PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan wingback gifted Rema his number two jersey as they posed for pictures.

Rema was in attendance at the Le Parc des Princes with
Rema and Don Jazzy proceeded to the club as seen on their official social media platforms.

PSG return to action against Troyes in their next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 29 while Rema continues his tour of Europe to promote his debut album, Rave & Roses.

  Rema links up with PSG stars Neymar, Hakimi

    VIDEO: Rema teams up with PSG stars Neymar, Hakimi

