Referee who almost died at AFCON Janny Sikazwe returns for CAF Champions League

Tosin Abayomi
Sikazwe ended the Tunisia and Mali game 13 seconds early but now given a new chance by the African football gods

Janny Sikazwe the Zambian official famous for his exploits at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon is set for a return to action.

The 42-year-old referee made a name for himself after his performance in the group game between Tunisia and Mali.

Having previously blown for full-time five minutes early, Sikazwe ended the game 13 seconds before the 90 minutes were up.

Speaking about the accident, he stated that he ended the game before it cost him his life.

He said, "I have seen people going for duties outside the country and come back in a casket.

"I was very close to coming back like that. I was lucky I didn't go into a coma. It would have been a very different story.

"The doctors told me my body was not cooling down. It would have been just a little time before [I would have gone] into a coma, and that would have been the end.

"I think God told me to end the match. He saved me."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed that Sikazwe will be in charge of a continental game.

On Saturday, March 12, Sikazwe will take charge of the CAF Champions League Group D fixture between two Angolan clubs, Petro De Luanda and Esperance Sagrada, at Estadio de Luanda Stadium.

With 14 years of experience as a referee, Sikazwe is one of the best officials from the African continent.

