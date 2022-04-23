'Welcome me back' - Reekado Banks begs Arsenal fans after Manchester United thrashing

The Gunners were dominant against the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium.

The game of the utmost importance in the race for Champions League football next season.

The victory by Mikel Arteta's young Arsenal squad increased their chances of battling with Europe's elite next season.

Reekado Banks was ecstatic about the win he took to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts.

According to the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner, he has been an Arsenal fan until two years ago.

Reekado then went on to explain the reason why he had to dump the Gunners based on their repeated habit for disappointment.

However, following their recent trajectory, Reekado is ready to be welcomed back into the Gunners fraternity by fans around the world.

The statement by Reekado Banks on Twitter said, "One time , two years ago now , i cut ties with my most favorite club in the world , but today welcome me back. I’m homeeeeeeee #ARSENAL."