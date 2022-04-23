WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Welcome me back' - Reekado Banks begs Arsenal fans after Manchester United thrashing

Tosin Abayomi
Reekado Banks is now proud to be an Arsenal fan after 3-1 victory against Manchester United.

Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United
Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks rose to the top of the trends after Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Gunners were dominant against the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium.

The game of the utmost importance in the race for Champions League football next season.

Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United
Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

The victory by Mikel Arteta's young Arsenal squad increased their chances of battling with Europe's elite next season.

Reekado Banks was ecstatic about the win he took to his official Twitter account to share his thoughts.

According to the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner, he has been an Arsenal fan until two years ago.

Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United
Reekado Banks is back to being an Arsenal fan after 3-1 win against Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Reekado then went on to explain the reason why he had to dump the Gunners based on their repeated habit for disappointment.

However, following their recent trajectory, Reekado is ready to be welcomed back into the Gunners fraternity by fans around the world.

The statement by Reekado Banks on Twitter said, "One time , two years ago now , i cut ties with my most favorite club in the world , but today welcome me back. I’m homeeeeeeee #ARSENAL."

Champions League football is not yet certain for Reekado and the Arsenal faithful are North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are still in the race until the end of the season.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

