Red Bull have announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. The deal is the largest annual Crypto deal in sports so far.
Red Bull, Bybit sign BIGGEST cryptocurrency deal worth $150m
The Austrian team have announced the largest cryptocurrency deal in F1 valued at $150million
Although an official value has not been revealed, the deal is rumored to be worth $150 million. It will see Bybit become the squad's "principal team partner", a newly-created tier second only to "title partner."
A few days ago Red Bull announced a title sponsorship with Oracle rumored to be worth at least $300 million over five years.
The deal with Red Bull means Bybit becomes the team's exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner.
The deal is exciting for Red Bull who will be looking to defend their title as champions with the issuance of 'fan tokens' and distribution of the team's growing collection of digital assets.
Bybit now joins Binance and Crypto.com, huge cryptocurrency players with interests in the sport.
Crypto.com is however a major Formula One sponsor and has been announced as title partner of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May this year.
More from category
-
Red Bull, Bybit sign BIGGEST cryptocurrency deal worth $150m
-
'We have a chance' - Former Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde confident Randers can 'SHOCK' Leicester City
-
Oshoala and Ajibade to get 'REVENGE' for Super Falcons against Ivory Coast