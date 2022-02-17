Red Bull, Bybit sign BIGGEST cryptocurrency deal worth $150m

Although an official value has not been revealed, the deal is rumored to be worth $150 million. It will see Bybit become the squad's "principal team partner", a newly-created tier second only to "title partner."

A few days ago Red Bull announced a title sponsorship with Oracle rumored to be worth at least $300 million over five years.

The deal with Red Bull means Bybit becomes the team's exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner.

The deal is exciting for Red Bull who will be looking to defend their title as champions with the issuance of 'fan tokens' and distribution of the team's growing collection of digital assets.

ANP

Bybit now joins Binance and Crypto.com, huge cryptocurrency players with interests in the sport.