Red Bull, Bybit sign BIGGEST cryptocurrency deal worth $150m

The Austrian team have announced the largest cryptocurrency deal in F1 valued at $150million

Red Bull have announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. The deal is the largest annual Crypto deal in sports so far.

Although an official value has not been revealed, the deal is rumored to be worth $150 million. It will see Bybit become the squad's "principal team partner", a newly-created tier second only to "title partner."

A few days ago Red Bull announced a title sponsorship with Oracle rumored to be worth at least $300 million over five years.

The deal with Red Bull means Bybit becomes the team's exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner.

The deal is exciting for Red Bull who will be looking to defend their title as champions with the issuance of 'fan tokens' and distribution of the team's growing collection of digital assets.

Max verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team after winning the Formula 1 World Championship
Max verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team after winning the Formula 1 World Championship ANP

Bybit now joins Binance and Crypto.com, huge cryptocurrency players with interests in the sport.

Crypto.com is however a major Formula One sponsor and has been announced as title partner of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May this year.

