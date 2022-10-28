Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

The reigning La Liga and Champions League title holders dropped a limited edition Marvel's Avengers casual wear line on Friday, October 28.

The new Real Madrid jersey was designed by their sponsors' international sports brand Adidas.

Real Madrid have an avenger-themed warm jersey and hoodie modeled by the first-team players.

Real Madrid and Marvel jerseys

The Real Madrid stars to model the new jersey include Toni Kroos and Marcos Asensio. Other high-profile names involved in the Avengers launch campaign include women's first-team players Ivana Andrés and Teresa Abelleira along with basketball team stars.

The Marvel universe superheroes involved in the jersey include Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Black Panther.

The women's team will show off the new merch against Sevilla, while the basketball team will show off the design when they take on Fuenlabrada in their next Euroleague encounter with Emporio Armani Milan.