Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Real Madrid teamed up with Marvel for a new Captain America jersey to debut against Girona.

Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey
Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Real Madrid have unveiled their new jerseys in collaboration with American entertainment company Marvel.

Read Also

The reigning La Liga and Champions League title holders dropped a limited edition Marvel's Avengers casual wear line on Friday, October 28.

The new Real Madrid jersey was designed by their sponsors' international sports brand Adidas.

Real Madrid have an avenger-themed warm jersey and hoodie modeled by the first-team players.

Toni Kroos was one of the Real Madrid stars to model the new jersey
Toni Kroos was one of the Real Madrid stars to model the new jersey Pulse Nigeria

The Real Madrid stars to model the new jersey include Toni Kroos and Marcos Asensio. Other high-profile names involved in the Avengers launch campaign include women's first-team players Ivana Andrés and Teresa Abelleira along with basketball team stars.

The Marvel universe superheroes involved in the jersey include Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, and Black Panther.

Real Madrid dropped a limited edition of Marvel's Avengers casual wear line.
Real Madrid dropped a limited edition of Marvel's Avengers casual wear line. Pulse Nigeria

The women's team will show off the new merch against Sevilla, while the basketball team will show off the design when they take on Fuenlabrada in their next Euroleague encounter with Emporio Armani Milan.

Real Madrid men's team will launch the new material at the Santiago Bernabéu before their next La Liga fixture against Girona on Sunday, October 30.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

    Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

  • Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

    Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

  • Tammy Abraham makes confession as Roma beat HJK

    'I like scoring' - Tammy Abraham makes confession as Roma beat HJK

Recommended articles

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Senegal's Babacar Sane joins NBA G League Ignite

Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Real Madrid unveils Marvel Avengers designed jersey

Your Ultimate Guide to becoming a winning manager on SuperPicks Fantasy

4 straight wins in the English Premier League this weekend (with booking code)

4 straight wins in the English Premier League this weekend (with booking code)

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

'It’s time to reset' - Arteta says following Arsenal's 2-0 Europa League defeat at PSV

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Trending

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time
2022 FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia