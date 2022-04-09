Real Madrid continued their good form with a 2-0 victory against rivals Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph with 12 point gap after victory against Getafe
'Over to you Barcelona' - Real Madrid did not even need Benzema to score in the victory against Getafe.
Casemiro's first-half header and Lucas Vazquez's second-half finish sealed a 2-0 win for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
The victory gives Real Madrid a 12 point cushion at the top of the table.
Speaking after the game, goalscorer Vazquez stated that why victory was important.
He said, "The team is doing well. This match was an important one for us. We knew that Getafe would make it difficult and this is an important win.
"We've been playing matches well, with a positive dynamic and today was the same. This prepares us for what's to come."
After a 3-1 first leg victory away against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Real Madrid fans are now confident of sealing the La Liga title with seven games left.
See reactions of Real Madrid fans below
More from category
-
'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph with 12 point gap after victory against Getafe
-
'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat
-
'Nna, Chelsea don vex' - Reactions as Werner and Mount combine for 6-0 destruction of Southampton