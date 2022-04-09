'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph with 12 point gap after victory against Getafe

Casemiro's first-half header and Lucas Vazquez's second-half finish sealed a 2-0 win for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The victory gives Real Madrid a 12 point cushion at the top of the table.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the game, goalscorer Vazquez stated that why victory was important.

He said, "The team is doing well. This match was an important one for us. We knew that Getafe would make it difficult and this is an important win.

"We've been playing matches well, with a positive dynamic and today was the same. This prepares us for what's to come."

After a 3-1 first leg victory away against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Real Madrid fans are now confident of sealing the La Liga title with seven games left.

See reactions of Real Madrid fans below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria