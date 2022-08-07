'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

La Liga giants Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory against Mexican outfit PUMAS in a Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
After an impressive pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA), Barcelona returned to play with their fans.
To start the friendly fixture, Barcelona honored former player Dani Alves for his time at the club.
Alves now a player of PUMAS was presented with a Barcelona jersey to indicate the 431 games played for Catalan side.
Barcelona 6-0 PUMAS
After celebrating Alves, Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Hernandez and captain Sergio Busquets addressed Camp Nou.
Barcelona started well and went ahead through new signing Robert Lewandowski with his first goal for the club.
The former Bayern Munich man will play a key role as Pedri scored the second while Ousmane Dembele added the third.
Pedri added a fourth as Barcelona went to the halftime break with a 4-0 cushion.
Barcelona boss rang the changes at halftime and one of the substitutes former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the fifth.
Linked with a move to Manchester United, Frenkie De Jong added the sixth as Barcelona wrapped up a comfortable victory.
