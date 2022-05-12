'Europa League loading' - Reactions as Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham 3-0 win against Arsenal

The North London rivals faced off in a Premier League fixture with Champions League football next season at stake.

In what was a cagey start, Tottenham went in front when center referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot after a foul on Son Heung Min.

Harry Kane stepped up to convert the penalty in the 22nd minute. Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding received his second caution of the game in the 33rd minute.

In the 37th minute, Kane doubled Tottenham's advantage when he converted a ball through to him by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs went to the halftime break with a two goal lead but in the 47th minute Son scored the third.

Arsenal did not concede for the rest of the game as Tottenham held on to a comfortable three goal cushion.

Reactions as Tottenham beat Arsenal 3-0

Arsenal fans were disappointed losing to North London rivals Tottenham.

Harry Kane rose to the top of the trends because his goal record against Arsenal.

Son received praise as he is now just one goal behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot.

The result however means that Tottenham are now just one point behind Arsenal with two games left to play.

Arsenal fans expressed concern about qualification for Champions League football next season as rival fans stated that they are destined for the Europa League.

