'I will never forgive Iheanacho' - Leicester City fans not pleased with Super Eagles star after 1-1 draw with Iwobi's Everton

Tosin Abayomi
'Iheanacho’s first touch is woeful' - The Super Eagles striker was not at his best against Iwobi's Everton

Iwobi and Iheanacho stunk up as Leicester City and Everton played out a 1-1 draw
Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho were both in action as Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in a Premier League fixture played on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Leicester City took the lead as early as the fifth minute when Harvey Barnes converted a deflected shot by Iheanacho.

Everton would fight back and find the equalizer in the additional time from a ball by Salomon Rondon.

Snatching a draw at the end helps Frank Lampard's Everton in their quest to avoid relegation this season.

Super Eagles stars Iwobi and Iheanacho featured in the game at Goodison Park but did not impress fans of their respective clubs.

Iwobi featured for the entirety of the game while Iheanacho was substituted for Patson Daka in the 77th minute.

Leicester City fans were not impressed with the performance of Iheanacho who started the game as their target man.

Although he played a part in their only goal of the game, the Leicester City fans were critical of his showing.

Iwobi on the other hand was again put on full blast for his decision making and work rate.

The Everton fans were of the opinion that Iwobi was unable to unlock the Leicester City defense despite given the license by Lampard to roam in midfield while Allan and Fabian Delph do the dirty work.

See the Twitter reactions to the performance of Iheanacho and Iwobi below

