Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

The Blues went ahead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic. On return from the halftime break, Salzburg equalized when Junior Adamu converted a ball through to him by Maximilian Wober.

Chelsea responded to go back ahead in the 64th minute as Kai Havertz received the ball from Christian Pulisic to unleash an unstoppable curler.

Graham Potter's team would hold on to seal three points to finish top of the group with one game still to play and book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Havertz as Chelsea advance to Champions League knockout stages

Chelsea fans were impressed with German midfielder Kai Havertz for his showing against Salzburg.

Havertz rose to the top of the trends as his goal was the winner against Salzburg and also saw them progress to the knockout stages.

The 23-year-old was the hero scoring the winning goal as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Champions League.

The fans are now optimistic that under new manager Graham Potter, Havertz can be a key player for the team.