Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

Tosin Abayomi
Just like he did in the 2021 Champions League final, Havertz came through for Chelsea against Salzburg.

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 victory away against Salzburg in a matchday five Champions League fixture played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The Blues went ahead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic. On return from the halftime break, Salzburg equalized when Junior Adamu converted a ball through to him by Maximilian Wober.

Chelsea responded to go back ahead in the 64th minute as Kai Havertz received the ball from Christian Pulisic to unleash an unstoppable curler.

Graham Potter's team would hold on to seal three points to finish top of the group with one game still to play and book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Christian Pulisic assisted Kai Havertz in the 64th minute
Chelsea fans were impressed with German midfielder Kai Havertz for his showing against Salzburg.

Havertz rose to the top of the trends as his goal was the winner against Salzburg and also saw them progress to the knockout stages.

The 23-year-old was the hero scoring the winning goal as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Champions League.

The fans are now optimistic that under new manager Graham Potter, Havertz can be a key player for the team.

Havertz and Chelsea return to action when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

