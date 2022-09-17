'Tell Haaland say we beg am' - Reactions as Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 to go top of the table

The Cityzens went in front as early as the first minute when Jack Grealish converted a ball through to him by Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland added a second in the 16th minute played through by Bernado Silva as Manchester City went to the halftime break with a comfortable lead.

De Bruyne provided the third for Phil Foden to score in the 69th minute as Pep Guardiola's team held on to claim three points and go top of the Premier League table.

Haaland unstoppable

In the last match before the international break, Haaland was again able to find the back of the net.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker scored yet again after his winner against former side Borussia Dortmund midweek in the Champions League.

Haaland now has 11 goals in his first seven Premier League games and fans are of the opinion he will shatter Mohamed Salah's Premier League record easily.

Haaland who recently was voted Premier League Player of the month for August rose to the top of the trends after another goal.

Fans began calculating how by how many goals he would finish top scorer and when the record could be broken as he will be well rested and not going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.