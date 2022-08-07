'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Tosin Abayomi
Manchester City recorded a 2-0 victory away against West Ham United in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

After a 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield, Pep Guardiola's men aimed to start their title defense with a win.

Brought in from Borussia Dortmund, all eyes were on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland would not disappoint as he scored both goals for Manchester City to start their campaign with an away victory.

Haaland would put Manchester City in front in the 36th minute from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Łukasz Fabiański.

Haaland's second would come in the 65th minute when he converted a swift counter attacking move.

The Norwegian striker featured for 78 minute before being replaced by another new signing Julian Alvarez.

Haaland has a reputation of scoring goals from Austria to Germany and now in England.

Following his failure to find the back of the net against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland received a lot of criticism.

Haaland was compared to the record signing of rival Liverpool Darwin Nunez who scored the final goal in the Community Shield.

With two goals on his Premier League debut, rival fans now believe that he would finish the season as top scorer.

See reactions below

