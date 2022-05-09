Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

After reaching the Europa Conference League final Fiorentina humble Mourinho's AS Roma with a 2-0 spanking

Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A
Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A

Fiorentina recorded a 2-0 victory against AS Roma in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Recommended articles

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side came into the clash after a 1-0 victory against Leicester City last week to book a place in the final of the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina went ahead as early as the eighth minute when Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty.

Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A
Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A Pulse Nigeria

Giacomo Bonaventura put Fiorentina two goals up in the 11th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Arthur Cabral

Fiorentina went to the halftime break ahead as AS Roma struggled. Vincenzo Italiano's team would not score any goals in the second half as they held on to claim all three points.

Fiorentina

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Fiorentina beat AS Roma 2-0 in Serie A

    Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

  • Ansu Fati is set to play his third game for Barcelona against Celta Vigo

    'Ansu is fine' - Xavi confident youngster is doing better 2 games after return from injury

  • Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory

    'Na God' - Super Eagles star Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory

Recommended articles

Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

NFF to pay Gernot Rohr N156 million as FIFA rules in former coach's favour

NFF to pay Gernot Rohr N156 million as FIFA rules in former coach's favour

Video: Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu are the only Nigerians on the top 100 plays of the Regular Season compilation

Video: Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu are the only Nigerians on the top 100 plays of the Regular Season compilation

'Ansu is fine' - Xavi confident youngster is doing better 2 games after return from injury

'Ansu is fine' - Xavi confident youngster is doing better 2 games after return from injury

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Rangers star showers praises on 'down to earth' Super Eagles young defender

Rangers star showers praises on 'down to earth' Super Eagles young defender

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University