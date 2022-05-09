Reactions as Fiorentina humble Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side came into the clash after a 1-0 victory against Leicester City last week to book a place in the final of the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina went ahead as early as the eighth minute when Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty.

Pulse Nigeria

Giacomo Bonaventura put Fiorentina two goals up in the 11th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Arthur Cabral

Fiorentina went to the halftime break ahead as AS Roma struggled. Vincenzo Italiano's team would not score any goals in the second half as they held on to claim all three points.

Reactions as Fiorentina humble AS Roma