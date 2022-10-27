UEL

'VIVA Ronaldo' - Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics as Manchester United thrash Sheriff Tiraspol

Tosin Abayomi
Manchester United recorded a 3-0 victory against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in a matchday five Europa League fixture played on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Red Devils produced a dominant performance from start to finish to book their place in the knock stages of Europe's second-tier football competition.

Several chances were wasted until Diogo Dalot converted a ball through to him by Christian Eriksen in the 44th minute to put Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag's team went to the halftime break with a one-goal lead. Substitute Marus Rashford was assisted by Luke Shaw to score the second in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on a rebound for the third in the 81st minute to seal the victory and three points for Manchester United.

There have been discussions about Ronaldo's importance to Manchester United. The Portuguese football icon missed several chances in the 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia.

He then refused to come on as a late substitute in the victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

That decision saw Ronaldo criticized and demoted to train with the youth team during the week.

He missed the draw with Chelsea and on his return to the first team scores his 701st career goal at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo rose to the top of the trends following another impressive outing. He received praise for his contributions to football and his new catchy celebration.

See reactions below

Ronaldo will aim to continue his goalscoring form when Manchester United takes on West Ham in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 30, 2022.

