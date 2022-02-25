'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

The Spanish La Liga side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

Napoli playing in front of their home fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium could not stop Barcelona as they ran riot in Italy.

Barcelona were two goals ahead when referee Russian referee Sergei Karasev awarded Napoli a penalty.

The penalty was given because Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen brought down Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen in the box.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to convert the spot-kick. Barcelona would go on to win the game and progress to the next round of the competition.

Osimhen vs Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was tasked with stopping Osimhen from wreaking havoc.

Pique was to stifle Osimhen and also contributed to the victory with a goal against Napoli.

Throughout the game, Osimhen and Pique were engaged in several battles. After the referee awarded Napoli a penalty Pique confronted Osimhen about diving.

The Spanish defender all slid to intercept the ball but caught Osimhen. After the incident, Pique questioned Osimhen for diving.

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the confrontation.

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in world football due to his performance this season.